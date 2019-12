Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Winners List Constituency Wise, Seat Wise, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2019 Constituency Wise Winners name: Here's the full list of 81 constituencies winning, leading candidates name, party names updating live.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Winners List Constituency Wise, Seat Wise, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2019 Winners Constituency Wise: Counting of votes and trends for all 81 Assembly seats has begun. The Election Commission conducted the polls in Naxal-hit state in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20.

For the Jharkhand Assembly Elections results 2019 all eyes would be on hot seats Jamshedpur East, Dumka, Dhanwar and Silli from where state political heavyweights including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief and former CM Hemant Soren, Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) president Babulal Marandi are in the race.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Winners List

Constituency | Winner | Party

Rajmahal | Anant Kumar Ojha | BJP

2019 leads/results:Anant Kumar Jha leading

Borio (ST) | Tala Marandi | BJP

2019 leads/results: JMM’s Lobin Hemrom leading

Barhait (ST) | Hemant Soren | JMM

2019 leads/results: Hemant Soren leading

Littipara (ST) | Dr. Anil Murmu | JMM

2019 leads/results: JMM’s Dinesh William Marandi leading

Pakur | Alamgir Alam | INC

2019 leads/results: Alamgir Alam leading

Maheshpur (ST) | Stephen Marandi | JMM

2019 leads/results: Stephen Marandi leading

Shikaripara (ST) | Nalin Soren | JMM

2019 leads/results: Nalin Soren leading

Jamtara | Irfan Ansari | INC

2019 leads/results: Irfan Ansari leading

Dumka (ST) | Lois Marandi | BJP

2019 leads/results: Lois Marandi leading

Jama (ST) | Sita Murmu Alia Sita Soren | JMM

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Suresh Muru leading

Jarmundi | Badal | INC

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Devendra Kunwar leading

Madhupur | Raj Paliwar | BJP

2019 leads/results: Raj Paliwar leading

Sarath | Randhir Kumar Singh | JVM

2019 leads/results:Randhir Kumar Singh leading

Deoghgfytgftar (SC) | Narayan Das | BJP

2019 leads/results: RJD’s Suresh Paswan leading

Poreyahat | Pradip Yadav | JVM

2019 leads/results: Pradip Yadav leading

Godda | Raghu Nandan Mandal | BJP

2019 leads/results: RJD’s Sanjay Prasad Yadav leading

Mahagama | Ashok Kumar | BJP

2019 leads/results: Ashok Kumar leading

Kodarma | Dr. Neera Yadav | BJP

2019 leads/results: RJD’s Amitabh Kumar leading

Barkatha | Janki Prasad Yadav | JVM

2019 leads/results: Independent candidate Amit Kumar Yadav leading

Barhi | Manoj Kumar Yadav | INC

2019 leads/results: Congress’s Umashankar Akela leading

Barkagaon | Nirmala Devi | INC

2019 leads/results: Congress’s Amba Prasad leading

Ramgarh | Chandra Prakash Chaudhary | AJSUP

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Rananjay Kumar leading

Mandu | Jai Prakash Bhai Patel | JMM

2019 leads/results: AJSU’s Nirmal Mahto leading

Hazaribagh | Manish Jaiswal | BJP

2019 leads/results: Manish Jaiswal leading

Simaria (SC) | Ganesh Ganjhu | JVM

2019 leads/results: JVM (P)’s Ramadev Singh Bhogta leading

Chatra(SC) | Jay Prakash Singh Bhogta | BJP

2019 leads/results: RJD’s Satyanand leading

Dhanwar | Raj Kumar Yadav | CPI

2019 leads/results: JVM’s Babulal Marandi leading

Bagodar | Narendra Mahto | BJP

2019 leads/results: CPI(M)’s Narendra Mahto leading

Jamua (SC) | Kedar Hazra | BJP

2019 leads/results: Kedar Hazra leading

Gandey | Jai Prakash Verma | BJP

2019 leads/results: Jai Prakash Verma leading

Giridih | Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi | BJP

2019 leads/results: Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi leading

Dumri | Jagarnath Mahto | JMM

2019 leads/results: Jagarnath Mahto leading

Gomia | Yogendra Prasad | JMM

2019 leads/results: JMM’s Babita Devi leading

Bermo | Yogeshwar Mahto | BJP

2019 leads/results: Congress’ Rajendra Singh leading

Bokaro | Biranchi Narayan | BJP

2019 leads/results: Congress’s Shweta Singh leading

Chandankyari (SC) | Amar Kumar Bauri | JVM

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Amar Kumar Bauri leading

Sindri | Fulchand Mandal | BJP

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Indrajit Mahato leading

Nirsa | Arup Chatterjee | MCO

2019 leads/results: Aparna Sen Gupta leading

Dhanbad | Raj Sinha | BJP

2019 leads/results: Mannan Mallick leading

Jharia | Sanjeev Singh | BJP

2019 leads/results: Congress’s Purnima Singh leading

Tundi | Raj Kishor Mahto | AJSUP

2019 leads/results: JMM’s Mathura Prasad Mahato leading

Baharagora | Kunal Sharangi | JMM

2019 leads/results: JMM’s Samir Kr. Mohanty leading

Ghatsila (ST) | Lakshman Tudu | BJP

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Lakhan Chand Mardi leading

Potka (ST) | Menaka Sardar | BJP

2019 leads/results: Menaka Sardar leading

Jugsalai (SC) | Ram Chandra Sahis | AJSUP

Jamshedpur East | Raghubar Das | BJP

2019 leads/results: Raghubar Das leading

Jamshedpur West | Saryu Roy | BJP

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Devendra Nath Singh leading

Ichagarh | Sadhu Charan Mahto | BJP

2019 leads/results: JMM’s Sabita Mahato leading

Saraikella (ST) | Champai Soren | JMM

2019 leads/results: Champai Sorenleading

Chaibasa (ST) | Deepak Birua | JMM

2019 leads/results: Deepak Birua leading

Majhganon (ST) | Niral Purty | JMMJagnathpur (ST) | Geeta Kora | JBSP

2019 leads/results: Niral Purty leading

Chakradharpur (ST) | Shashibushan Samad | JMM

2019 leads/results: Sukhram Oraon leading

Kharasawan (ST) | Dashrath Gagrai | JMM

2019 leads/results: Dashrath Gagrai leading

Tamar (ST) | Vikash Kumar Munda | AJSUP

2019 leads/results: JMM’s Vikas Kumar Munda leading

Torpa (ST) | Paulus Surin | JMM

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Koche Munda leading

Khunti (ST) | Nilkanth Singh Munda | BJP

2019 leads/results: Nilkanth Singh Munda leading

Silli | Amit Kumar | JMM

2019 leads/results: Sudesh Mahto trailing

Khijri (ST) | Ramkumar Pahan | BJP

2019 leads/results: Ram Kumar Pahan leading

Ranchi | Chandreshwar Prasad Singh | BJP

2019 leads/results: Chandreshwar Prasad Singh leading

Hatia | Navin Jaiswal | JVM

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Navin Jaiswal leading

Kanke (SC) | Dr. Jitu Charan Ram | BJP

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Sammarlal Lal leading

Mandar (ST) | Gangotri Kujur | BJP

2019 leads/results: JVM’s Bandhu Tirkey leading

Sisao (ST) | Dinesh Oraon | BJP

2019 leads/results: JMM’s Jiga Susarun Horo leading

Gumla (ST) | Shiv Shankar Oraon | BJP

2019 leads/results: JMM’s Bhushan Tirkey leading

Bishunpur (ST) | Chamra Linda | JMM

2019 leads/results: Chamra Lina leading

Simdega (ST) | Vimla Pradhan | BJP

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Shradhanand Bisra leading

Kolebira (ST) | Anosh Ekka | JKP

2019 leads/results: Congress’s Naman Bixal Kongari leading

Lohardaga (ST) | Kamal Kishore Bhagat | AJSUP

2019 leads/results: Congress’s Rameshwar Oraon leading

Manika (ST) | Harikrishna Singh | BJP

2019 leads/results: Congress’s Ramchandra Singh leading

Latehar (SC) | Prakash Ram | JVM

2019 leads/results: JMM’s Baidyanath Ram leading

Panki | Bidesh Singh | INC

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta leading

Daltonganj | Alok Kumar Chaurasiya | JVM

2019 leads/results: Alok Kumar Chaurasiya leading

Chattarpur (SC) | Radha Krishna Kishore | BJP

2019 leads/results: RJD’s Bijay Kumar leading

Hussainabad | Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta | BSP

2019 leads/results: Congress’s Kamlesh Kumar Singh leading

Garhwa | Satender Nath Tiwari | BJP

2019 leads/results: Mithilesh Kumar Thakur leading

Bhawanathpur | Bhanu Pratap Shahi | NSAM

2019 leads/results: BJP’s Bhanu Pratap Shahi leading

Nala | 2019 leads/results: BJP’s Rabindra Nath Mahato leading

Bagmara | 2019 leads/results: BJP’s Dullu Mahto leading

