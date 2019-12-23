Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2019 Live Updates: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Hemant Soren was seen riding a cycle at his residence in Ranchi. The JMM is currently leading on 28 seats while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 46 seats.

The counting of votes is underway for all 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats which went to poll in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20. For the counting day, the Election Commission has set up special arrangements including tight security at all counting centres to avoid every kind malfunctioning.

The final Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2019 will be declared as soon as the elections officers complete the counting process. This time BJP-led CM Raghubar Dar government would pit against the Congress-JMM_RJD alliance.

Star campaigners from both the parties held several rallies to woo the voters. Reports said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah held 9 rallies. While on the other side, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi addressed the people of the state 5 times. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed a rally.

The hot seat for Jharkhand Assembly Elections results 2019 would be Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is in the race against his ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai. Notably, Raghubar Das has never lost the elections from this seat since 1995.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief and former CM Hemant Soren has locked horns against Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi at Dumka seat.

Dhanwar and Silli Assembly seats would be another important battleground from where Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) president Babulal Marandi and the AJSU president Sudesh Mahto are in the race.

