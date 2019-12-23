Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2019 Live Updates: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Hemant Soren was seen riding a cycle at his residence in Ranchi. The JMM is currently leading on 28 seats while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 46 seats.
The counting of votes is underway for all 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats which went to poll in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20. For the counting day, the Election Commission has set up special arrangements including tight security at all counting centres to avoid every kind malfunctioning.
The final Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2019 will be declared as soon as the elections officers complete the counting process. This time BJP-led CM Raghubar Dar government would pit against the Congress-JMM_RJD alliance.
Star campaigners from both the parties held several rallies to woo the voters. Reports said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah held 9 rallies. While on the other side, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi addressed the people of the state 5 times. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed a rally.
The hot seat for Jharkhand Assembly Elections results 2019 would be Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is in the race against his ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai. Notably, Raghubar Das has never lost the elections from this seat since 1995.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief and former CM Hemant Soren has locked horns against Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi at Dumka seat.
Dhanwar and Silli Assembly seats would be another important battleground from where Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) president Babulal Marandi and the AJSU president Sudesh Mahto are in the race.
Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2019: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das concedes BJP's defeat
Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das conceded defeat on Monday after the party's poor performance in the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019. Earlier, Das hopeful that the result would be in the BJP's favour. The BJP leader said he is waiting for the final results and accepts the people's mandate.
Congress-JMM-RJD alliance likely to form government
Trend results shared by Election Commission shows lead to BJP on 24 seats, Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 46 seats (JMM 29, Congress 14 and RJD 3).
KC Venugopal calls it a victory of democratic process
Congress leader KC Venugopal said the Jharkhand assembly election results are clear victory of the democratic process in the country. He added that people of the county have understood that the BJP only believes in polarising and divisive politics to get benefits.
Hemant Soren is trails
JMM's Hemant Soren is trailing on Dumka seat by 461 votes and leading on Barhait by 9948 votes. BJP is currently ahead on 31-seats, while Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 40 seats (JMM 23, Congress 13 and RJD 4).
Saryu Rai confident of winning
Independent candidate Saryu Rai, who is taking on Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das at the Jamshedpur East seat, told the media that he will register a comfortable victory. He is currently leading with over 2000.
BJP receives 33.7% votes
Looking at the voting per cent, BJP has received around 33.7%, Congress got 13.7%, BSP bagged 1.36%, AJSUP will win 8.47% votes, shows a pie graph on Election Commission's website.
Why BJP is trailing in Jharkhand: Check here
- Land acquired by the Jharkhand government for Adani's 1,600-megawatt power plant reportedly created resentment among the public.
- Reports said Godda voters were up in arms against the Raghubar Das govt over the dilution of Acquisition Act in Jharkhand.
- Several leaders were not happy with CM Raghubar Das, a non-tribal, in the tribal state.
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: CM Raghubar Das trailing behind Saryu Roy by 771 votes
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das is trailing behind his Independent rival Saryu Roy by 771 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency as per Election Commission trends available till 1 pm. Reports said AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto is now leading in Silli seat by 10,400 votes. JMM's Seema Devi is trailing now.
Neck-and-neck contest in 6 constituencies
In 6 constituencies— Bishnupur, Rajmahal, Nirsa and Hussainabad, Jharia and Borio—BJP and Congress are having a neck-and-neck-contest with a little margin of 500 votes. Talking about the overall trends, Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is ahead on 41 seats, BJP 29, AJSU 3, JVM 4 and Other 4.
Raghubar Das trails
At the Jasmeshedpur seat, Chief Minister Raghubar Das is now trailing by 700 votes against independent Saryu Roy leads with 14479 votes. Congress' Gaurav Vallabh is on the 3rd position with 2,184 votes.
Hemant Soren ahead from Dumka seat
Former CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren is back in the game from Dumka seat. After trailing for a while, he has now taken a lead of 2500 votes against BJP's Lois Marandi. Congress' Gaurav Vallabh is on 3rd position. He is also leading from Barahait.
Only 156 votes difference between CM Raghubar Das and independent Saryu Roy
A neck-and-neck-contest is underway at the Jamshedpur seat as the difference between Chief Minister Raghubar Das who is batting on BJP against independent candidate Saryu Roy is only 156 votes now. It seems like BJP will lose its fort this time.
Hemant Soren will be the new Jharkhand CM, says RPN Singh
Congress's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh said the party is confident that Jharkhand will give a clear majority to the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance. Refusing to comment on the final result, Singh said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of their alliance.
Raghubar Das confident of BJP's win
Replying to a question "Has Saryu Rai caused damage", Chief Minister Raghubar Das said if that would have happened then wouldn't had received such number of votes. Looking confident, Raghubar Das added BJP would win state and former the government again his leadership.
Raghubar Das says wait and watch
Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East Raghubar Das said that these are not the final numbers, several rounds of counting are yet to be done. Saying anything trends would not be right, let's wait and watch. CM added that he will hold a presser in the evening.
Hemant Soren ahead at Barhait, trailing at Dumka
JMM chief and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is ahead by 5319 votes at Barhait, trailing at Dumka by 5381 votes. However, the overall picture shows that Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is likely to form the government and Hemant Soren is set to become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand.
As per the latest trends data, JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is leading on 43 seats and BJP on 29 seats. The AJSU is close to win 5 seats, JVM 3 and others may clinch 4 seats.
BJP's Lois Marandi ahead, JMM's Hemant Soren trails
BJP's Lois Marandi is ahead by 7858 votes against JMM's Hemant Soren who hasn't lost since 1995 and now eyeing his 6th victory. Although the margin is not that big but if this happens it will be a major set back for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance's CM Candidate.
Congress-JMM-RJD leads Ranchi
MS Dhoni's constituency Ranchi is likely to bagged by the BJP's CP Singh. But looking at the big picture, JMM-Congress-RJD alliance leads with 45-25 mark against BJP.
RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav ahead in Godda
RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav is ahead by 3,315 votes in Godda against BJP's Amit Kumar Mandal. In Silli, AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto behind. CM Raghubar Das is leading in Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das leading Brahite by 342 votes.
Congress-JMM-RJD leadership talks to JVM
Reports said Congress-JMM-RJD alliance leadership has reached out to Babulal Marandi's JVM. Reports quoted Marandi stating that decision will be taken after final results would be declared. It's too early to say anything now.
Hemant Soren to be new Jharkhand CM, says RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav
After the Jharkhand assembly election results arrived in favour of Congress-JMM-RJD Alliance, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav said it is going to be a clean sweep for the Mahagathbandhan. Hemant Soren is going to be the new Chief Minister for Jharkhand, he added.
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister.
BJP ahead in Godda, trails in Chakradharpur
At the Godda seat, Congress-JMM-RJD alliance candidate Sanjay Prasad Yadav is ahead against BJP's Amit Kumar Mandal by 3,315 votes. Jharkhand BJP unit chief Laxman Gilua trails at Chakradharpur seat.
CM Raghubar Das leads Jamshedpur East seat
A neck-and-neck-contest is going on at Jamshedpur East as CM Raghubar Das is leading by 342 votes. He is pitted against the independent candidate Saryu Rai. Notably, the Chief Minister hasn't lost the seats since 1995 and now eyeing a double hat trick.
Hemant Soren trails on both seats
Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is trailing at the Dumka constituency and ahead in Barhait, while India Today reported that he is trailing in both the seats. If this happens then it will be a major set back for JMM-Congress-RJD alliance as Hemant Soren is their CM candidate for this time.
BJP 36, Congress-JMM-RJD 37, AJSU 5, JVM 2
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das is leading on Jamshedpur East seat, former CM Hemant Soren is ahead on both the seats he is contesting—Barhait, Dumka. Stephen Marandi to clinch the Maheshpur seat. BJP 36, Congress-JMM-RJD 37, AJSU 5, JVM 2 and Other parties to get 1 seat.
BJP and Congress alliance are likely to get equal seats
A neck and neck fight is going on between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress-JMM-RJD alliance. The saffron party is leading on 38 seats, Opposition alliance on 35, AJSU on 5, JVM 2 and others on 1 seat.
To watch Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 result, trends LIVE on TV and YouTube.
Jharkhand likely to have a hung assembly
It seems like Jharkhand will have a hung assembly as BJP is leading on 38 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD is ahead on 34 seats. While AJSU is likely to get 5 seats. JVM and Other party candidates are likely to get 4 and 2 seats.
CM Raghubar Das leads
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das is leading from Jamshedpur East against Congress' Gaurav Vallabh and independent candidate Suraya Roy are trailing. It seems like the Chief Minister would easily secure his seat. Overall picture is also in BJP's favour as saffron party is leading on 38, Congress-JMM-RJD on 33 seats.
The protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act and its link to the National Register of Citizens had taken off before polling for the last 2 stages. It remains to be seen how the voters of Jharkhand view the measures which have invited violent protests all across the country.
JMM-Congress-RJD gets clear mandate in trends
While exit polls had given the JMM-Congress-RJD a clear lead, the BJP is putting up a tough fight and is leading in 30 seats. The performance of the Raghubar Das government seems to be working as trends come in. The advantage of having high-voltage campaigns of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has also helped the party.
Gaurav Vallabh trails, CM Raghubar Das leads
Congress' star spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh, who shut BJP's Sambit Patra, is trailing from Jamshedpur East. He has been pitted against Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The BJP had not declared a CM candidate in 2014 and had chosen Raghubar Das a non-tribal to be CM after the elections. This had alienated the tribal population of the state, which had been carved out of Bihar in 2000. This, in itself, was a key issue in this election
JMM chief Hemant Sorren leads Dumka, trails at Barhait
Congress-JMM-RJD alliance have touched the halfway mark with 41 seats, BJP is at 27, reports Times Now. JMM chief Hemant Sorren has contested from 2 seats, he is leading the Dumka seat and trailing at Barhait.
AJSU's Sudesh Mahto leaders Silli Assembly seats 2019
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: Deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand and AJSU candidate Sudesh Mahto is leading the race in Silli. JMM's Seema Devi and independent candidate Amit Kumar are trailing in a close contest.
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: Raghubar Das, Hemant Soren leading from their constituencies
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: Both Raghubar Das and Hemant Soren are leading in their seats. According to the Times Now Congress-JMM_RJD are leading on 35 seats, while BJP is ahead on 14 seats. India Today and NewX put 41 and 24 figures.
Babulal Marandi ahead
BJP also seems to catch up now as the saffron front is now leading on 23 seats against Congress-JMM-RHD alliance's 41 seats. JVM 2 and Other party candidates are ahead on 7 seats now, show Times Now Tv and India Today. Former Chief Minister and JVM heavyweight Babulal Marandi is ahead from Dhampur, said reports.
Congress-JMM-RJD alliance lead early trends
The early trends show lead to Congress-JMM-RJD alliance. Reports said Congress+ are leading on 25, BJP on 11, AJSU on 3 and JVM on 1. Trends look exactly the same as exit polls have predicted but remember these are very early trends and the picture will be cleared after a few hours.
Counting begins for Jharkhand Assembly elections restults 2019.
Counting begins for Jharkhand Assembly elections.
C-Voter predicts a hung assembly
The C-Voter has predicted a hung house as JMM, Congress and RJD's would get 35 seats, while rulling BJP would get 32 seats. AJSU may emerge victorious on 5 seats, JVM (Prajatantrik) 3 seats and Others to bag 6 seats.
Visuals from outside Ranchi counting centre
Latest visuals from outside Ranchi counting centre where security has been beefed up to conduct a smooth process. The visuals show only security personal and election commission appointed officers on duty.
Jharkhand: Counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly Elections to be done today. Visuals from a counting centre in Ranchi.
JMM-Congress-RJD alliance to get 38 to 50 seats, predicts exit poll
India Today-Axis My India has predicted 38 to 50 seats for JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, while BJP may bag 22 to 32 seats off total 81 seats. Regional fronts like AJSU, which contesting alone, are likely to get 3 to 5 seats, JVM may get 2 to 4 and Others could win 4 to 7 seats.
Uphill task for BJP
The exit polls have predicted a difficult situation for the incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das-led BJP government in the state as the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance may form the government this time.
Dumka voting counter visuals
Latest visuals from outside Dumka voting counter for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019. The counting will begin shortly under tight security.
Jharkhand: Counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly Elections to take place today. Visuals from a counting centre in Dumka.
Jharkhand Elections results 2019 counting to start at 8 am
The Elections Commission would start the counting process for all 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand Elections results 2019 at 8 am. The elections were held in the state in 5 phases from November 30 to December 20.