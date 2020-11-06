Jharkhand Government on Thursday revoked general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out any investigation in the state. On November 4, Kerala decided to revoke general consent. Three non-BJP-ruled states- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal had already withdrawn their general consent to let the CBI probe cases in their jurisdiction.

Jharkhand Government on Thursday revoked general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out any investigation in the state. “In exercise of powers conferred by Section 6 of the Special Police Establishment Act 1946 (25 of 1946), the Government of Jharkhand hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment as also by any other instruments issued by the Government of Jharkhand, from time to time, to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Jharkhand,” the Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department said in an order.

On November 4, Kerala decided to revoke general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.

Earlier on October 21, the Maharashtra government withdrew its consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state. Three non-BJP-ruled states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal – had already withdrawn their general consent to let the CBI probe cases in their jurisdiction.

In the future, CBI has to seek prior permission from the Kerala Government for registering any case within the state. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting here, sources said. Earlier on Monday, after the Central investigative agencies started an investigation into gold smuggling, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the first time hit hard against the probe agencies alleging that they were acting beyond their jurisdiction causing a threat to the federal system of governance.

The CBI is probing corruption and kickback in the Life Mission project in Kerala, one of the flagship projects of the Left government to provide free housing for the poor.