Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, ordered a high-level inquiry into the ropeway tragedy at Trikut in Deoghar, in which at least two people were killed and numerous more were wounded when cable cars in a ropeway crashed at Trikut hills.

“I express my deepest condolences on the incident on Trikut mountain and the deaths in it. There will be a high-level inquiry into the matter,” Soren said in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, government sources said on Monday.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the rescue operations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

For the first time, the Indian Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have formed joint coordination with local administration for this rescue mission, according to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

“Local people were saying that if provided facilities, they could have emptied four cabins themselves. But the government was not listening to me and today, local people emptied two cabins after the support of forces. So the government had to take the support of locals for rescue,” he added.

On Sunday, two people died after two cable cars crashed on a ropeway near Baba Baidyanath Temple in Trikut Hills. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been called into action to assist in rescue efforts.

32 people have been rescued, according to Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, while 15 people remain stuck in three cable cars in mid-air. He continued, “Rescue operations will commence early tomorrow morning.”

The rescue efforts were carried out today by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Army. For the rescue efforts, the IAF dispatched one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter.