Jharkhand Congress Chief Denies Reports of Champai Soren Joining BJP, Says ‘We Have…’

Dismissing speculation about Champai Soren joining the BJP, Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, President of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, declared on Sunday that there is no such information and labeled the reports as mere rumors.

‘We have no such information. We only know that he has come here to meet his daughter… These are all rumours’ said Kamlesh.

Earlier, taking to X, Champai Soren asserted that he felt “insulted” during his tenure and indicated that he is keeping “all options open” until the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. He detailed several instances when he was barred from calling legislative party meetings and was abruptly asked to resign, leading him to consider alternative paths.

Further, he outlined his political journey, from advocating for workers against industrial houses to his involvement in the Jharkhand movement.

He recounted how, after Hal Diwas, the party leadership postponed all his scheduled programs for the following two days, including a public event in Dumka and the distribution of appointment letters to PGT teachers. He learned that a legislative party meeting had been scheduled for July 3, which prevented him from attending any programs as Chief Minister.

Remembering the challenges faced by him, he said ‘Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a Chief Minister’s programs being canceled by another person?’

Later, in his tweet, he emphasised that his struggle is personal and that he has no intention of involving any party members or harming the organization.

