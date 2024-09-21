Jharkhand Govt Halts Mobile Internet For Recruitment Test On September 21-22

Mobile internet services will be suspended across the state for over five hours for two days starting on Saturday in view of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE).

Suspension Schedule

The services will be suspended from 8 AM to 1:30 PM on September 21 and 22. This action has been deemed necessary to ensure that the examinations are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

Rationale Behind the Suspension

According to the official statement, previous instances have shown that some unscrupulous individuals resorted to unfair practices by utilizing various mobile applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, which rely on Internet/Wi-Fi connectivity.

Ensuring Examination Integrity

The Government of Jharkhand aims to eliminate any loopholes in the examination process that could raise doubts about the integrity of the recruitment process. This step is also intended to prevent potential law and order issues that could impact public safety.

Government’s Conclusion

The Government of Jharkhand has thoroughly evaluated the situation and concluded that, to conduct a free, fair, and transparent public examination, it is both prudent and necessary to mitigate all possible loopholes. Thus, they have decided to temporarily disable mobile internet, mobile data, and mobile Wi-Fi connectivity during examination hours on the designated days.

Examination Logistics

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in 823 centres, with around 6.40 lakh candidates expected to appear for the test, according to the official statement.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

