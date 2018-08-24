Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail has been rejected by the Jharkhand High Court. Lalu's lawyer had pleaded for extending the bail by 3 more months on medical grounds. The court wants him to surrender before August 30.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s provisional bail, directing him to surrender before the court by August 30. Reports said Lalu’s lawyer had sought 3 months’ extension of the provisional bail on medical grounds but the court turned it down.

Lalu Prasad is currently undergoing treatment at the Asian Heart Institute Hospital in Mumbai.

“Now he will undergo treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. He will be brought from Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute where he is currently admitted,” Lalu’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar was quoted by Times of India on being asked about the High Court’s order.

The former Bihar CM was convicted in December 2017 in a fodder scam case. He has also been convicted in 2 other cases in January and March and was awarded 14 years imprisonment. In 2013, he was convicted in the first fodder scam case and sentenced to jail for five years. Since the 2017 conviction, Lalu has been out on bail on medical grounds. Earlier, Lalu’s younger son and Bihar Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav had visited him in the hospital and wished for his father’s recovery.

“Visited my ailing father admitted in Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, due to various diseases. Perturbed to see his failing health and increased infection. Praying that he may recover soon under the around-the-clock monitoring and continuous medical care of specialist doctors,” Tejashwi tweeted.

Since Lalu Prasad was granted bail, he has made several trips to the hospital. Lalu Prasad was first admitted to the hospital on May 23 and was discharged on June 4. Then he was admitted again on June 26 and discharged on July 9. Recently, he was admitted again on August 6 to the Mumbai hospital.

Few days ago, RJD national general secretary Bhola Yadav had claimed Lalu Prasad is on heavy antibiotics due to boils around his hip.

