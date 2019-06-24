Jharkhand man beaten up by mob for hours, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram, dies: Tabrez Ansari, 24, died on Saturday night after he was beaten up by a mob over the suspicion of motorcycle theft. The man was also forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman.

Jharkhand man beaten up by mob for hours, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram, dies: Days after being beaten up by a mob and allegedly forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman over the suspicion of stealing a motorcycle, Tabrez Ansari, 24, died t Seraikela Sadar Hospital on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The incident took place in Dhatkidih village of Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Soon after Ansari’s death, his family members and civil rights groups started protesting outside the hospital.

There are also videos of the incident on social media in which one can see a mob mercilessly beating a man and forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. On the other hand, Ansari is seen chanting and requesting the mob to stop the assault. Soon after his death, his wife Shaista Parveen filed a complaint against 10 men in Seraikela PS on Saturday evening. The complaint alleged that her husband was tied to an electric pole and was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman by a mob.

One more Mob Lynching, Jharkhand. Tabrez Ansari aka Sonu was brutally thrashed by Mob in suspicion of theft. When he told his name to Mob, then Mob beaten him up brutally, Yesterday he died in Hospital. Welcome to Modi's Hindu Rashtra 2.0 Part 1 1/n pic.twitter.com/Arw4rkBCnq — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) June 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the police arrested main accused, Pappu Mandal, on the charges of leading a mob and mercilessly beating a man over alleged theft of a motorcycle on Sunday.

Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon A N Dey was quoted by the Indian Express saying that the reason behind Ansari’s is yet to be ascertained after autopsy. However, it is highly likely that the man could have died of a heart attack or blockage.

Hyderabad politician Asaduddin Owaisi also tweeted about the incident and alleged that minorities have been killed over mere suspicion. He alleged that it is the pattern with almost all lynchings.

"Muslims being oppressed is just a perception": Arif Mohammad Khan

"Muslims should join mainstream": Firoz Bhakt Ahmad

"@asadowaisi as big a threat as Hindutva": several other sellouts

Do you all have any more gems to offer? https://t.co/mbrYflig3f — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) June 23, 2019

