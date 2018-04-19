A man in Koderma district of Jharkhand was assaulted by a mob over the suspicion that he was serving bovine meat his son wedding reception held on Monday night. The incident took place on Tuesday in Nawadih village under Domchanch police station area of Koderma district. Police have imposed Section 144 in the are and arrested 7 people involved in the violence.

In a shocking incident reported from Jharkhand, a man was assaulted by a mob over the suspicion that he was serving bovine meat his son wedding reception held on Monday night. The incident took place on Tuesday in Nawadih village under Domchanch police station area of Koderma district. After registering a case into the matter, the police have started its investigation. To maintain the law and order, the police have imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the area to restrict any further clash.

The police officials confirmed that the prohibitory orders are in place, however, the situation is under control. The bovine meat is banned in the state. According to the police, after some villagers found meat parts of the animal in the village, they informed the police. But, in a meanwhile, a mob gathered from surrounding villages attacked the Jumman Miyan. The mob also vandalised his house, the police reached the spot and tried to maintain the peace. Reacting to the matter, local police have arrested 7 people involved in the violence.

Taking about the matter, Koderma SP Tewary said, “The situation has normalised since late last night. The person, who was referred to RIMS, has returned home. The mob had damaged some vehicles and resorted to vandalism. We have, so far, arrested seven persons.”

