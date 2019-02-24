Jharkhand Maoist encounter: In an encounter with the security forces, two Maoists have been killed near Jharkhand’s Gumla area Sunday morning around 6:30 am. The police have seized AK-47 and few other ammunition from the Maoists. The encounter which was pulled off by a team of 209 COBRA battalion and Jharkhand police took place in Dumartoli region.
In the month of January around five Maoists were killed by the security forces in a similar operation. The forces had managed to seize AK-47 rifles and five pistols.
More details awaited
