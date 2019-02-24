In an encounter with the security forces, two Maoists were killed near Jharkhand's Gumla on a Sunday Morning. The police have seized two AK-47 rifles from them. The encounter which was pulled off by a team of 209 CoBRA commanders and Jharkhand police took place in Dumartoli region

Jharkhand Maoist encounter: In an encounter with the security forces, two Maoists have been killed near Jharkhand’s Gumla area Sunday morning around 6:30 am. The police have seized AK-47 and few other ammunition from the Maoists. The encounter which was pulled off by a team of 209 COBRA battalion and Jharkhand police took place in Dumartoli region.

In the month of January around five Maoists were killed by the security forces in a similar operation. The forces had managed to seize AK-47 rifles and five pistols.

More details awaited

Jharkhand: Two Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces near Gumla. Two Ak-47 guns seized — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

