Jharkhand Minister CP Singh was seen compelling Congress MLA Irfan Ansari to chant Jai Shri Ram. In a video, Jharkhand state minister for urban development CP Singh has been caught saying to Ansari that his ancestors were Ram-wale, not Babur-wale.

Jharkhand state minister for urban development CP Singh was seen forcing Congress MLA Irfan Ansari to chant Jai Shri Ram outside the Jharkhand state assembly on Wednesday.

The incident was caught in video footage where the Jharkhand minister urging the Congress lawmaker to shout Jai Shri Ram. He goes on to tell him that his ancestors were Ram-wale, not Babur-wale.

Congress lawmaker Ansari said CP Singh and his supporters are denigrating Ram’s name by using it to intimidate people. He added the government need to take care of the problems like jobs, electricity, drainage and water.

Singh replied Ansari should know that his ancestors chanted Jai Shri Ram. Taimur, Babur, Ghazni were not his ancestors and all of his ancestors were Shree Ram followers.

CP Singh is the minister of Urban Development, Housing and Transport in the Jharkhand government. Congress lawmaker Irfan Ansari is the legislator from Jamtara. However, BJP leaders of the state said that the incident has been misinterpreted.

The incident is the latest edition of the series where Muslims are seen being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram slogan.

Last month, a Muslim man was beaten to death in Jharkhand after a mob lynched him forcing to chant the religious slogan, Jai Shree Ram. The 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was accused of trying to steal a bike.

