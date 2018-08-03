A 13-year-old girl was gangraped by seven persons including five juveniles in Jharkhand, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Chaibasa village in West Singhbhum district on July 26. An FIR against the seven youths was lodged on Friday. One of the accused has also been arrested by the police.

A 13-year-old girl was gangraped by seven persons including five juveniles in Jharkhand, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Chaibasa village in West Singhbhum district on July 26. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the girl had gone to graze cattle when she was gangraped by seven youths from the neighbouring village. The girl was also threatened of dire consequences if she tries to tell someone about the incident. The matter came to light on Thursday, August 2, after the victim’s family got to know about the incident and they approached the police.

Following this, an FIR against the seven youths was lodged on Friday. One of the accused has also been arrested by the police. As the arrested person is among the five minors who were involved in the matter, the police have sent him to remand home. The police also said that had sent the rape survivor for the medical examinations and the preliminary investigation confirmed the heinous crime.

The police were also successful to identify the other accused on the basis of the statement recorded by the arrested juvenile on Thursday. Digvijay Singh, officer-in-charge, Chaibasa muffasil police station said that an FIR under relevant section has been registered agaisnt two adults and five minors on the basis of initial investigations. The police is also trying to catch the absconding suspects on the basis of the FIR and busy collecting evidence against those who were involved in the matter.

On July 31, a 14-year-old girl in Jharkhand had accused two police officers, political leaders and builders of raping her. She further added that they had also blackmailed and forced her into the sex trade for almost a year. Chief Minister Raghubar Das has ordered a CID investigation into the matter.

