2 minor Jharkhand girls raped: The investigating police official Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashish Kumar Mahli said that acting swiftly on the complaint filed by the two minors, the police conducted raids and arrested the 11 accused. As per police reports, after reaching the location, the accused snatched victims' mobile phones and threw them away.

Just a few weeks after 5 women NGO workers who had gone to a village in Jharkhand were gang-raped on gunpoint, 2 minors girls were raped by 11 men who had allegedly come to their rescue. The following incident took place on August 16 at the Hirhi Railway Bridge in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district. According to the police complaint, the two victims stated that they were stuck on the Hirhi Railway Bridge in Jharkhand along with their neighbour and had called one of their friends for help.

A few minutes later a vehicle with 11 people in it arrived at the same location they had disclosed to their friend. Finding the two minor girls alone, the 11 men thrashed the neighbour and drove him away and gang-raped the two girls.

As per police reports, after reaching the location, the accused snatched victims’ mobile phones and threw them away. The 11 accused took the girls to an isolated place where they took turns in raping them.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police official Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashish Kumar Mahli said that acting swiftly on the complaint filed by the two minors, the police conducted raids and arrested the 11 accused. A case has been registered at Sardar police station and investigations are underway.

The following shocker comes to light just a few weeks after five NGO workers were gang-raped at gunpoint by 6 men in Jharkhand’s in Khunti district. As per reports, the NGO workers had gone to the village to create awareness on human trafficking and migration.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More