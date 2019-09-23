Jharkhand mob lynching: Three men in Jharkhand's Ranchi were brutally beaten up by villagers after they were suspected of slaughtering and selling a prohibited animal. One of the three died on the way to hospital while the other two are stable.

In another shocking incident of mob lynching, a 34-year-old man in Jharkhand was beaten to death by villagers on grounds of suspicion that he was selling beef. The incident has been reported from Ranchi where villagers attacked three men of which one died on the way to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. The deceased has been identified as Keelam Barla while the other two are Philip Horo and Faagu Kacchap whose condition has been declared stable by the hospital.

Deputy Inspector General of Police AV Homkar said the police were apprised of the incident by other villagers at about 10 am this morning. The villagers told the police that three men selling prohibited beef were thrashed by a group of people.

The three people were accused of cow slaughtering by the villagers who claimed that they were carving an animal banned for slaughtering.

The DIG said police reached the spot as soon as it was informed about the incident and rushed the three to the hospital. Barla who died before reaching hospital had sustained severe injuries

He added there was no proof of what exactly happened and how it happened and claimed that the police had no clarity on the series of events. Meanwhile, the matter is being investigated with no arrests so far. The police have taken a few people in custody for interrogation.

Indians are no new to mob lynching with the number of cases only escalating every year. This year in April, a tribal Christian Prakash Lakra was allegedly lynched by a mob after they suspected that he was carving a dead ox. The incident was reported in Jhurmo village of Gumla district where the police booked the injured under the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act.

And who can forget Tabrez Ansari whose accused were recently acquitted by a session court. A video showing a group of people thrashing Ansari and telling him to chant Jai Shri Ram went viral following which the police began the investigation. Ansari died due to brain haemorrhage and injuries. Ruling out brain haemorrhage as death cause, the court said Ansari died due to other medical conditions.

