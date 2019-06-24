Tabrez Ansari died on Saturday after being beaten by a mob in Jharkhand last week. The victim was allegedly forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman by a lynching mob. Police have arrested five people and have suspended two police officers into the incident.

At least five people have been arrested and two police officers have also been suspended after a Muslim man was beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand last week. The police are in search of other accused in the case. Amid widespread anger across the country over the incident, the police have formed a special investigation team to look into the case. As per reports, the two police officers named Chandramohan Oraon and Bipin Bihari have been suspended after they failed to report the serious issue before the higher authorities.

The videos of Tabrez Ansari in which the mob is seen beating him have been widely circulated on social media. In one of the videos, Ansari is seen chanting and requesting the mob to stop the assault. Ansari was declared dead when he was brought to a nearby hospital, after four days in police custody.

Soon after his death, his family members filed a complaint against 10 men in Seraikela police station on the same day. The family alleged that they were not allowed to meet the Ansari. The family has demanded strict action against the police and other accused in the incident.

One more Mob Lynching, Jharkhand. Tabrez Ansari aka Sonu was brutally thrashed by Mob in suspicion of theft. When he told his name to Mob, then Mob beaten him up brutally, Yesterday he died in Hospital. Welcome to Modi's Hindu Rashtra 2.0 Part 1 1/n pic.twitter.com/Arw4rkBCnq — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) June 23, 2019

Leaders across the party lines have demanded strict action against the accused. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also posted on social media about the incident and alleged that minorities have been killed over mere suspicion.

This is the pattern with almost all lynchings. First, a Muslim is murdered by cow lovers. Then the most ridiculous excuses begin: a ‘suspicion’ of beef possession, theft, smuggling & love jihad So much for sabka vishwas when we can be killed over mere ‘suspicions’ https://t.co/G8koC1EHc8 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 23, 2019

Tabrez Ansari was lynched to death in BJP ruled Jharkhand. A Hindu mob thrashed him ruthlessly because he refused to chant Jai Sri Ram. Is this NDA 2.0’s New India? Yeh kaunsa tareeka hai sabka vishwas jeetnay ka? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2019

"Muslims being oppressed is just a perception": Arif Mohammad Khan

"Muslims should join mainstream": Firoz Bhakt Ahmad

"@asadowaisi as big a threat as Hindutva": several other sellouts

Do you all have any more gems to offer? https://t.co/mbrYflig3f — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) June 23, 2019

