At least five people have been arrested and two police officers have also been suspended after a Muslim man was beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand last week. The police are in search of other accused in the case. Amid widespread anger across the country over the incident, the police have formed a special investigation team to look into the case. As per reports, the two police officers named Chandramohan Oraon and Bipin Bihari have been suspended after they failed to report the serious issue before the higher authorities.
Tabrez Ansari died on Saturday after being beaten by a mob who accused him of stealing a motorcycle. The victim was allegedly forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman.
The videos of Tabrez Ansari in which the mob is seen beating him have been widely circulated on social media. In one of the videos, Ansari is seen chanting and requesting the mob to stop the assault. Ansari was declared dead when he was brought to a nearby hospital, after four days in police custody.
Soon after his death, his family members filed a complaint against 10 men in Seraikela police station on the same day. The family alleged that they were not allowed to meet the Ansari. The family has demanded strict action against the police and other accused in the incident.
Leaders across the party lines have demanded strict action against the accused. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also posted on social media about the incident and alleged that minorities have been killed over mere suspicion.