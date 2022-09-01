Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Jharkhand political crisis: Congress, JMM need to introspect, instead blaming BJP, says Arjun Munda

Bhupesh Baghel, chief minister of Chhattisgarh, was criticised by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda for saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party engaged in horse-trading and instigated political unrest in Jharkhand. Arjun Munda suggested that the coalition government’s allies should examine themselves rather than blaming the BJP.

UPA coalition government in Jharkhand reportedly moved its MLAs to Raipur to prevent them from being poached in light of the BJP’s “horse-trading” methods, according to Bhupesh Baghel. Munda argued that by making such absurd claims, Congress is attempting to avoid the people and attack Hemant Soren’s administration in Jharkhand.

“By making erroneous claims about such matters, Congress is attempting to avoid the public. Currently, many top figures in Congress want to leave the party, and many already have “said Munda.

Notably, political unrest over rumours that Chief Minister Hemant Soren could be stripped of his MLA status caused 31 MLAs and ministers of the Jharkhand ruling coalition to relocate to the Mayfair resort in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Tuesday. Baghel went to meet with the lawmakers as well.

In an apparent attempt by the Chief Minister to keep his flock together, the legislators travelled to Raipur. JMM, Congress, and RJD make up Jharkhand’s ruling alliance. According to sources, among those who travelled to Raipur were 13 members of the Congress, including four ministers, and 18 JMM MLAs. They claimed that JMM-affiliated ministers stayed home.

When speaking critically of the Soren administration, Munda said, “If their MLAs are all united, why are they scared of losing the government?

While citing JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom’s statement Munda remarked, “If the MLAs of JMM are indicating that they will continue to work together with UPA in the government, then why are they worried.”

Earlier on Wednesday, JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom stated, “I do not see any political instability. The Jharkhand MLAs in Chhattisgarh have not stated their motivation for moving. I’m not leaving the party; I’m staying with it. It should have been done here as well if MLAs went there to develop strategy.”

