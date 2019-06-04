Indian cooking superstar Jiggs Kalra passes away at 72: Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra, popularly knows as Jiggs Kalra, played a key role in launching restaurant concepts like Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, Made in Punjab and Farzi Café and Pa Pa Ya

Indian cooking superstar Jiggs Kalra passes away: Jiggs Kalra, the culinary legend, has died after a prolonged illness, reports said. He was 72. Padma Shri recipient Jiggs Kalra was wheelchair bound for a while. His cremation will be held on Thursday at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.

Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra, popularly knows as Jiggs Kalra, was born on May 21, 1948. The czar of Indian cuisine had originally started his career out as a journalist and food critic. In a career spanning close to five decades, the celebrated chef was instrumental in introducing Indian cuisine to the international audience.

Jiggs had the opportunity to serve top world leaders such as Princess Diana, Prince Charles, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former president of the US Bill Clinton. Apart from that, he was the first Asian to be inducted into the International Food and Beverage Gourmet Hall of Fame.

Jiggs played a key role in launching restaurant concepts like Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, Made in Punjab and Farzi Café and Pa Pa Ya. The culinary legend has also written more than 11 titles on Indian cuisine. Jiggs’ Masala Library in Dubai is the first branch of the restaurant to open outside of India, with current restaurants in Delhi and Delhi. He was always trying out new recipes on the family and trying to expose his family members to new foods and flavours.

Jiggs is survived by son Zorawar and daughter-in-law Dildeep Kalra. Jiggs and Zorawar revived the lost cuisine and cooking styles of different regions of the country and worked on the evolution of food at their speciality restaurants. Now his son Zorawar owns and manages Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd that runs Masala Library, Made in Punjab and Farzi Cafe.

