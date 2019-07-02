Attending the special screening of Article 15, Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani said caste was a phenomenon in our country and that people need to address it rather than hiding under the carpet.

Attending a special screening of the movie Article 15, Dalit activist and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani said caste as a phenomenon cannot be ignored in India. The special screening was organized by the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikaar Manch in Ahmedabad on Monday.

In an interview to the Indian Express, Mevani said caste system could not be overlooked in India and that there were forces in the country who didn’t want the movie to be screened, likewise, there were people who ensured the screening of the movie and dialogue on it.

Mevani further said that caste as a phenomenon remained an elephant in the room which nobody wished to acknowledge. The phenomenon of caste has distorted life in India and unfortunately, India, as a nation was not ashamed of it, added the Dalit leader.

He said the country desired to reach Jupiter but didn’t have the courage to chuck the caste system away. Instead of addressing caste as an issue, the country has only tried to put it under the carpet, added Mevani.

Article 15, directed by Anubhav Sinha is based on a 2014 case where two teenage girls were allegedly gang-raped, killed and then hung from a tree in a village in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The movie reflects the caste dynamics in India and makes viewers mull to shun the system.

Right from the time Article 15’s trailer was released, there were constant protests from various pro-Brahmin and right-wing organizations in various cities including Ahmedabad against the movie.

Mevani also said that a movie like Article 15 ensured that there was a dialogue on the issue. Caste was not just an issue of Dalits but entire India and sooner the realization comes, greater was the chance that it was discarded, added Mevani.

