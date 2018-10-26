Jignesh Mevani said that hundreds of labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were dragged around streets and beaten to a pulp in Gujarat but the Prime Minister is just not willing to make a public appeal to the Gujaratis asking them not to assault or harras the brethren from UP and Bihar. Hence, people should realise by now that the PM is a treacherous man.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for refusing to make a comment on hate attacks that are being carried out in Gujarat against migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The visibly agitated Independent MLA then called PM Modi a “namakharam” (one who betrays trust) for failing to contain the hate attacks in his home state.

While addressing a rally, Jignesh Mevani said that hundreds of labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were dragged around streets and beaten to a pulp in Gujarat but the Prime Minister is just not willing to make a public appeal to the Gujaratis asking them not to assault or harras the brethren from UP and Bihar. Hence, people should realise by now that the PM is a treacherous man.

#WATCH Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani says,"UP aur Bihar ke mazdooron ko Gujarat mein maara gya, lekin Pradhan Mantri Ji ek line me ye appeal karne ko tayaar nahi ki hey Gujaratiyon,UP aur Bihar ke logon ke saath badtamizi band kariye.Isiliye, is namakharam ko pehchan lijiye".(25.10) pic.twitter.com/NFSI3crWNe — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018

Also, speaking at an event organised by Communist Party of India (CPI) in Patna, the 35-year-old MLA added, “Kaptaan hai na yeh. Bahot namak haraam hai aur uski namak haraami sabse zyaada humne dekhi hai Gujarat mein. 6.5 crore Gujarat ki janta desh ki janta se maafi mangti hai ki itna manufacturing defect wala piece humne Gujarat se Delhi bhej diya.”

Earlier in September, there was a surge in hate crimes against the Hindi-speaking people in central parts of Gujarat after the rame of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district. Over 60 cases of attacks on migrants, mainly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were reported across Gujarat leading to the arrest of over 400 people.

According to a report, more than 12,000 labourers from UP and Bihar fled Gujarat in the wake of hate crimes. Reportedly, north Gujarat has seen production losses of 20% ahead of the festive season.

