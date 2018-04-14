A ruckus was witnessed in Gujarat’s capital, Ahmedabad at an event commemorating Ambedkar Jayanti on Saturday, April 14 after the supporters of MLA Jignesh Mevani tried to attempted to prevent the BJP MPs and other members from garlanding Ambedkar's statue. As the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, tight security measures were ordered by the state government in Uttar Pradesh in order to main peace and avoid the possibility of statue vandalism,

As the nation commemorated the 127th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, a ruckus was witnessed in Gujarat’s capital, Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 14, at an event celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti after some supporters of independent MLA Jignesh Mevani tried to prevent BJP MPs and other members from garlanding Ambedkar’s statue. The police detained five Dalit activists in the case who tried to stop BJP MP Kirit Solanki from garlanding the statue. According to the media reports, the activists shouted slogans against the saffron party. As per a report by Times Now, the BJP MP Solanki said, no force can stop the BJP from paying tribute to Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with President Ram Nath Kovind paid their tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 127th birth anniversary at the Parliament on Saturday, April 13, in New Delhi. Amidst, the excessive incidents of statue vandalism, security forces in Uttar Pradesh have taken strong measures. In order to avoid violence or any kind of disruption, Yogi Adityanath government has asked the district officials and police to intensify patrolling and remain alert to any kind of possibility of statue destruction.

In the recent months, more than a half-dozen statutes of BR Ambedkar has been destroyed in many states, which include: Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh among others, which initially started after saffron outfits bulldozed communist icon Lenin’s statue in Tripura to celebrate BJP’s victory in 2018 assembly elections. The stringent security measures also came in the backdrop of Bharat Bandh organised on April 2 which conducted by Dalit groups in order to protest the changes made in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

