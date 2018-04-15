Gujarat Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jignesh Mevani on Sunday was detained by the Jaipur Airport Authorities. He was stopped to attend the public gathering in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The Dalit leader shared his anguish through twitter and said that he only wanted to talk about the Indian Constitution.

Gujarat Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jignesh Mevani on Sunday was detained by the Jaipur Airport Authorities. The Dalit leader was scheduled to fly to Jaipur to attend a conference and deliver speech on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Indian constitution in Nagaur, Rajasthan. He was stopped as section 144 has been imposed in the district. The Dalit leader shared his anguish through twitter and said that he only wanted to talk about the Indian Constitution.

“Immediately after I landed at Jaipur airport, few cops made me sign a letter saying MLA Jignesh Mevani’s entry is restricted in entire Nagaur district of Rajasthan. I was going there to talk about Indian constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” wrote Mevani.

“Now the police is saying you are not allowed to move around even in Jaipur and they are forcing me to fly back to Ahmedabad and also not allowing to hold even a press conference…this is shocking,” reads another tweet from the Dalit leader.

Represent police’s side DCP Kunwar Rashtradeep said, “There was no detention. The Nagaur police have released an order restricting him from entering Nagaur as Section 144 has been imposed in the district. He was stopped so that he could be made aware of the order. He was also informed that due to the imposition of Section 144 in Jaipur, no rally, dharna or demonstration can be held.”

Giving clarification on Mevani’s demand to see the copy of the order, DCP said, “It took some time for us to get the order as offices were closed on Sunday. After he received the order, he left. Had he been detained, we would not have allowed him to speak to media or let him go.”

