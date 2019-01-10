Haryana's Jind bypoll is set to witness a three-cornered contest among the Congress, BJP and Dushyant Chautala's newly floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). While the Congress has named its national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, BJP has named Krishna Midha, the son of former legislator Hari Chand Midha. NLD expelled MP Dushyant Chautala has decided to field his younger brother Digvijay Chautala for the by elections.

Haryana’s Jind bypoll is set to witness a three-cornered contest among the Congress, BJP and Dushyant Chautala’s newly floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). While the Congress has named its national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, BJP has named Krishna Midha, the son of former legislator Hari Chand Midha. The byelection was necessitated after Hari Chand Midha’s death in August.

While the leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly and National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala is yet to announce a candidate, expelled MP Dushyant Chautala has decided to field his younger brother Digvijay Chautala for the by elections. Dushyant’s newly floated party Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) hasn’t been registered by the Election Commission and therefore Digvijay will contest as an Independent.

The Chautala family was split in November after NLD chief Om Prakash Chautala, expelled son Ajay Chautala over what he termed Ajay’s involvement in anti-party activities. First Ajay’s son Dushyant Chautala and his younger brother Digvijay Chautala, then finally Ajay.

Om Prakash Chautala is currently facing 10-year rigorous imprisonment after being convicted in corruption in the recruitment of Junior Basic Traning teachers recruitment.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More