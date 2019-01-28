Anti-BJP emotions are high among the Jat voters, especially after the quota stir and the appointment of a Punjabi as Chief Minister in 2014 victory. Counting of votes for Jind Assembly will be held on January 31 and its result would indicate the trend of voters in the run-up to Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in the state.

Haryana’s Jind Assembly by-elections multi-cornered contest, for which voting held on January 28, saw nearly 75 per cent turn out. The election is touted as a semi-final to Lok Sabha and Assembly polls due later this year. Jind, part of central Haryana, is a Jatland as the district has around 30 per cent population of the community and said to be a bastion of regional giant Indian National Lok Sabha. But after a split in INLD, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is considered as one of the frontrunners in the high stakes battle, with younger generation from Chautala family – Digvijay and Dushyant- claiming that they are the true inheritors of the legacy of Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

Randeep Surjewala’s entry made the battle more interesting and multi-cornered. Surjewala, sitting MLA from Kaithal and communications-in charge of the Congress, is said to be close to party president Rahul Gandhi. His victory would put his name into a list of runners for Haryana CM’s post. A Jat, Surjewala may end up splitting Jat votes as his competitions Digvijay Chautala and Umedh Redhu are also from the same community. Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to back JJP was aimed at attracting around 12,000 Baniya voters in the Assembly. This would help BJP’s candidate Krishan Chand Middha whose father Hari Chand Middha necessitated the Jind by-elections. The election is also seen as a referendum for the BJP as the party can sense its prospects in the forthcoming assembly polls. However, anti-BJP emotions are high among the Jat voters, especially after the quota stir and the appointment of a Punjabi as Chief Minister in 2014. Counting of votes for Jind Assembly will be held on January 31 and its result would indicate the trend of voters in the run-up to Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in the state.

