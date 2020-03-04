The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of the O.P. Jindal Global University has been ranked the best in India by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Subject Rankings 2020 in Law, a reputed academic ranking agency. The 10-year-old law school has been placed in the 101-150 ranks bracket while the much more famous National Law School University of India of Bengaluru has been ranked in the 151-200 band. The Jindal Global University, based in Sonipat, Haryana, is the only private Indian university in the top 150 young universities in the world in the QS Young University Rankings 2020.

Jindal Global University (JGU) Chancellor and benefactor Naveen Jindal said the recognition of JGLS as the number one law school in India and among the top 150 in the world is a historic achievement. He congratulated Founding Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravi Kumar, faculty members, students and staff of JGU for their efforts. Jindal said he was immensely satisfied that both the university and the law school have achieved so much in such a short time.

Prof Ravi Kumar, the founding vice-chancellor of JGU, told the media at a press conference that only 2 Indian law schools, the JGLS and the NLSIU, entered the QS World University Subject Rankings 2020 released by QS in London. With JGLS finding place in a higher band, it has been ranked the best in India and has found a place in the top 10 in BRICS countries and top 20in Asia. QS subject rankings are available in 48 subjects covering 5 broad categories which include Arts & Humanities, Social Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Ravi Kumar said the JGLS would endeavour to break into the top 100 law schools and the University will put in all efforts to crack the top 500 in the world, it is currently in the 750-800 bracket.

QS Quacquarelli regional director Ashwin Fernandes said the QS Subject Ranking in Law measures global relevance of institutions specifically in research in law, academic reputation and employers. Only the 300 best law schools globally make it to the list, he said.

With over 5,000 students and 550 faculty, JGU has 8 schools: Law, Business, International Affairs, Public Policy, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Journalism, Art & Architecture and Banking & Finance. JGU is an initiative of the Jindal Steel & Power Foundation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App