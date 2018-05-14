Referring to a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam from Pakistan, Haryana Finance Minister and BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu said that the University has a picture of a man who broke India into pieces but not a single portrait of Jat leader Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) controversy just doesn’t seem to be settling soon with a BJP minister demanding that the AMU’s named should be changed to Raja Mahendra Pratap Vishwavidyalaya. The Haryana BJP leader, Captain Abhimanyu said that Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was a Jat king who had donated his land for the construction of the AMU. Referring to a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam from Pakistan, Haryana Finance Minister said that the University has a picture of a man who broke India into pieces but not a single portrait of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Bringing the Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait controversy in headlines, BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu said, “Picture of the one who broke the nation into pieces hangs inside Aligarh Muslim University’s campus, but no picture of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. I demand that AMU must be renamed as Raja Mahendra Pratap Vishwavidyalaya.” The following remarks were made by the leader while addressing a gathering at a ceremony of a Jat Dharamsala in Rewari. The following reports surfaced after an RSS affiliated organisation Dharam Jagran Sangh (DJS) demanded a ban on entry of former vice president Hamid Ansari into AMU.

Later, the Aligarh Muslim University Students Union (AMUSU) also wrote to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind and sought his intervention into the Jinnah photo controversy at AMU. In letter to the President, the students alleged that no satisfactory action has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh government yet. They also said that the Aligarh district administration was yet to act against those who trespassed into the campus and indulged in acts of violence on May 2. MUSU president Maskoor Ahmad Usmani said, “We’d again like to make it very clear that the students of Aligarh Muslim University are in no way defending Mohammad Ali Jinnah or his portrait.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App