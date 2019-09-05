Jio Fiber landline service: The Jio Fible users need to keep one thing in mind that they will have to purchase their own landline equipment since the company doesn't provide it with the router.

Jio Fiber landline service: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced at the company’s 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) that Jio Fiber users would enjoy the landline service Jio Fixed Voice or Jio Home Phone at zero cost. He said Jio will turn three-year-old on September 5 and it will launch its fibre service in the entire nation, The Reliance Chairperson didn’t forget to mention that before Jio India was data dark and now Jio has made India data shining. Any Jio Fibre user can exploit this opportunity. Just pay for the data and get the landline service and Jio Home Phone for free.

The Jio Fible users need to keep one thing in mind that they will have to purchase their own landline equipment since the company doesn’t provide it with the router. Connect the phone to the Jio Fiber router and you are ready to go! New Jio Fiber users needn’t worry about it as the Jio FixedVoice aka Jio Home Phone landline service will come preactivated in their account. They will get their landline number during Jio Fiber installation.

The requirement of a physical landline device won’t create any trouble for the customer as it allows JioFi users to place phone calls through an app on their smartphone. To place a call, a customer doesn’t even need a SIM card as the phone uses Jio Fiber broadband service.

Jio Fiber landline service: Here is how to use Jio Home Phone/ JioFixedVoice without a physical landline

– Configure your JioFixedVoice number with the JioCall app to use JioCall with your Jio Fiber connection

– Three features — Mobile, JioFi, and Fixed — will appear on your screen during the configuration process. Select “Fixed” option and furnish required details.

– An OTP will be sent to your Registered Mobile Number (RMN). Enter the OTP to complete the configuration process

– Now you are all set to send or receive calls on your smartphone

However, the calling feature provides you with two options – Fixed line call or Fixed video call. But the user should note that he/she would be able to call through JioCall only when connected to the Jio network since the app isn’t compatible with the service of any other Internet provider.

