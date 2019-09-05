Jio Fiber launch today: After the August 12 announcement, Reliance's latest broadband connection will be available in the market today onwards.

Jio Fiber launch today: Reliance Jio Fiber is expected to mark its commercial launch today and all the registered users will be availed with a high-speed internet connection and smartphone. The announcement for the same was made on August 12 by Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The new internet connectivity plan is expected to outdo competitors like Bharti Airtel and ACT Fibernet with its reasonable broadband options.

on August 12, Ambani had asserted that the idea behind Jio Fiber was to revolutionise the digital space and enhance Jio presence with more consumer engagement. Other than the cheap broadband options, Jio fibre connection will also be offering fixed-line phone service, set-top-box, gaming facility Free 4K TV and Jio IoT services.

What’s in store for Reliance Jio Fiber buyers:

Broadband plans: Reliance has announced two JioFiber plans comprising cheapest and expensive options. The former will be Rs 700 per month with 100 Mbps speed. While the latter one is Rs 10,000 a month offering 1 Gbps speed

Where is it available: Soon after the commercial launch, Jio Fiber will be available across more than 20 cities including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Delhi9, Haridwar etc.

How to apply for Jio Fiber: Interested users will be required to fill a registration form via the website. Once they have registered themselves, they will be required to book a High-Speed internet connection for their township or society.

It should be noted that the online registration will require the users to first pick the location which would be possible only when the users have JioFiber broadband connection.

Details such as email, name, mobile number and address will be asked during registrations. Once the details have been entered, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number for verification.

