Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to launch Jio GigaFiber in India in July: The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to launch its Jio GigaFiber network in the country within the next few weeks, reports said. Apart from cheaper prices, GigaFiber has lots of services in store for its customers. The introduction of Jio GigaFiber network could change the way people use broadband services in the country today. The RIL says fiber is the technology of the future as it offers the ultimate broadband experience to surf, stream, game, and work.

JioGigaFiber connectivity comes directly to the consumer’s home to ensure zero data loss and availability of high-speed data. In most cases, the fiber reaches only till the building and the last few meters of end connectivity are connected using a traditional cable which generally reduces the speed and user experience due to patches and inferior cable quality. JioGigaFiber beats the rest because of its ultra-fast upload and download speeds and effective functioning in merely ‘milliseconds’, claims RIL.

Here are 10 things to know about Jio GigaFiber current plan/ offer and services:

– JioGigaFiber plans reportedly start from as low as Rs 600

– Subscribers will get access to 1,100 GB data per month.

– JioGigaFiber preview offer gives ultra high-speed internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days. The offer was available with a monthly data quota of 100 GB and complimentary access to a host of Jio’s premium apps.

– If anybody consumes 100 GB of his/ her data quota within a month, the subscriber can continue to enjoy the company’s high-speed internet services by performing a complementary data top-up of 40 GB via MyJio App or through Jio.com.

– Jio GigaFiber has reduced security deposit to Rs 2,500

– After paying a security deposit of Rs 4,500, a user could get access to the GigaFiber connection for free under the Preview Offer. As per the preview offer, there are no installation charges levied but there is

a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500 taken for the ONT device (GigaHub Home Gateway). (provided the installed devices are returned in good and working condition)

Customers can pay the amount through Debit card, Credit Card, Jio Money or Pay TM.

– Currently, JioGigaFiber services are Prepaid. RIL plans to launch the JioGigaFiber Post-paid in due course of time.

– JioGigaFiber comes equipped with Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technology.

– With the help of JioGigaFiber’s ultra-fast download and upload speeds, customers can download and upload UHD videos, take part in a video conference and use a variety of camera application usage and experience seamlessly.

– Jio GigaFiber is expected to be launched in the upcoming Reliance AGM event slated to take place in July.

