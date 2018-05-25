BJP's Jitendra Singh speaking at India News Manch in New Delhi on Friday said that the biggest achievement of Modi government in 4 years is the change in the attitude of public towards politics. "PMJDY has emerged as one of the world's largest financial inclusion programmes, and about 80% of adults and almost all households now have access to banking in the country," he said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh says the biggest achievement of Modi government in 4 years is the change in the attitude of public towards politics.”People had lost confidence in politics and credibility of government was under clouds, “said Dr. Jitendra while speaking at India News Manch in New Delhi on Friday. Jitendra stressed that people had lost confidence in Indian politics before 2014 and the Modi government has been able to renew that confidence.

“Before 2014 people were moving out the country in search of jobs and stability now, people from other countries are coming to India to work,” said Jitendra.

“Worldwide credibility that the Modi government has established is crucial for any democracy to thrive,” he said.

Justifying demonetisation and implementation of GST, Jitendra said that when people have confidence in the government, it becomes easier to implement schemes that are not seen viable for political parties. People had faith in Modi government and that’s the biggest achievement of this government.

“Jan Dhan initiative directed to the poor section of the society was perhaps the most ambitious of all schemes. PMJDY has emerged as one of the world’s largest financial inclusion programmes, and about 80% of adults and almost all households now have access to banking in the country,” he added.

Putting GST as another big success of Modi government Jitendra said it has brought 1.8 million more people into the income-tax net. “Coupled with demonetisation of high-value currency notes, the GST brought 1.8 million more people into the income-tax net,” he said.

“If I have to compare the 4 years of Modi government with the last 70 years I’ll say that the sense of identity with the real democratic process is what the government has achieved.” Jitendra Singh said at the India News Manch.

