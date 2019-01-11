An IED blast occurred on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector near the LoC. According to the reports, an Indian army major and soldier were killed in the explosion.

Indian army’s major and a soldier today were killed in an IED explosion in Jammu Kashmir’s Nowshera sector on Friday. As per the reports, the blast occurred near LoC in Rajouri district, in which Major SG Nair succumbed to death. An Indian army official told the media that the improvised explosive device was planted by suspected militants in foot-track along the LoC to target Army soldiers patrolling the borderline in Laam belt of Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

#JammuAndKashmir : Terrorists lobbed a grenade at CRPF platoon near Lal Chowk, Srinagar. No loss of life or injury reported yet. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/eqm3Krd6bw — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

