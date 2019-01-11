Indian army’s major and a soldier today were killed in an IED explosion in Jammu Kashmir’s Nowshera sector on Friday. As per the reports, the blast occurred near LoC in Rajouri district, in which Major SG Nair succumbed to death. An Indian army official told the media that the improvised explosive device was planted by suspected militants in foot-track along the LoC to target Army soldiers patrolling the borderline in Laam belt of Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.
For all the latest National News, download NewsX App
Leave a Reply