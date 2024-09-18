Home
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Reaches 26.72% By 11 AM As Voting Continues Smoothly

The voter turnout in the first phase of voting for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections was recorded at 26.72 per cent as of 11 am on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission.

As per the ECI, the constituency breakdown will be Kishtwar recorded 32.69 per cent turnout followed by Doda 32.20 per cent, Ramban 31.25 per cent, Shopian 25.96 per cent, Kulgam 25.95 per cent, Anantnag 25.55 per cent and Pulwama 20.37 per cent.

Voting, that commenced at 7 am today, is underway across the Union Territory. It will conclude at 6 pm.

Speaking to ANI, Basharat Qayoom, Pulwama Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, said that the voting is going on smoothly and that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the voters.

“Polling is going on very smoothly in all 4 Assembly constituencies and all our sector magistrates, zonal magistrates are also in the field. I am also visiting the polling stations,” Qayoom said.

All major polling stations are witnessing long queues of voters since morning.

On security arrangements, Pulwama SSP PD Nitya said, “Voting is underway in the Pulwama district and there are two assembly constituencies in the district. There are 245 polling stations. We are expecting a good voter turnout. Proper security arrangements have been made.”

After casting his vote, Talat Majid, an Independent candidate from Pulwama Assembly constituency backed by Jamaat-e-Islami, said, “I have cast my vote today… We want to resolve all our issues in a democratic way.

Whatever has been taken away from us, the only way to get it back is through democratic ways. I appeal to the people to participate in the democratic process…

PDP candidate Waheed Para said “Pulwama has been stigmatized…This is an election for us to reclaim the image of Pulwama, the youth of Pulwama, and the people of Pulwama and we are optimistic. We want people to come out in this election and vote for peace, progress, development and dignity of J&K…Voting is an act of self-preservance for all of us. People have lost so much in the last 6-7 years. So people want to change and this voting is to reclaim whatever we have lost…”

In the first-phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today; that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8.

ALSO READ: Congress Files complaint Over Assassination Threats By BJP, NDA leaders To LoP Rahul Gandhi, Demands Immediate Action

election commission J&K Assembly Elections 2024 Jammu and Kashmir

