J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Candidate Murtaza Khan Holds Roadshow In Mendhar

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Roadshow Details Murtaza Khan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Mendhar Assembly constituency, conducted a roadshow on Thursday in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K). Mendhar is set to vote in the second phase of the elections on September 25.

Campaign Kickoff Khan’s visit to the constituency marks his first appearance since being announced as the BJP candidate earlier this week. During the roadshow, he expressed optimism about the campaign, stating, “Today is the first time I visited the constituency after the declaration of my candidature. The way this election campaign has started indicates that the election journey would not be difficult. Youth and elderly will be joining our campaign, and we will achieve success…”

Comments on Political Alliances Khan also addressed the pre-poll alliance between the National Conference (NC) and Congress, predicting its failure. He criticized the alliance’s stance on the reservation policy, asserting, “NC’s manifesto mentions that they will revisit the existing reservation policy. They want to disturb the existing reservation policy.”

Election Commission Notification On the same day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification for the filing of nomination papers for the second phase of the assembly elections in J-K. The key dates are:

Last date for filing nominations: September 5

September 5 Scrutiny of nominations: September 6

September 6 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: September 9

September 9 Polling Date: September 25

September 25 Counting Date: October 4

Background on Previous Elections In the 2014 Assembly elections, the PDP secured 28 seats, the BJP won 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) gained 15, and the Congress captured 12 seats. The PDP and BJP formed a coalition government led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, which ended in 2018 when the BJP withdrew support following Mehbooba Mufti’s assumption of leadership after Sayeed’s death.

Current Political Landscape Jammu and Kashmir’s upcoming assembly elections are anticipated to feature multi-cornered contests. This will be the first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won both seats in Jammu, while the National Conference secured two seats.

