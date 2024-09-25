Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Casts Vote, Confident BJP Will Win | NewsX Exclusive

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina casts his vote in Nowshera, expressing confidence that the party will secure victory and form the next government.

J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Casts Vote, Confident BJP Will Win | NewsX Exclusive

On Wednesday morning, Ravinder Raina, the BJP President of Jammu and Kashmir, cast his vote in his Nowshera assembly constituency in Rajouri district. His participation highlighted his strong belief in the party’s chances of forming the government in the union territory.

Raina’s Optimism for BJP’s Success

In an exclusive chat with NewsX right after voting, Raina shared his optimism about the BJP’s prospects. He called it “one of the biggest celebrations of democracy” and expressed his firm belief that the BJP will emerge victorious. “I have faith that BJP will win and form the government,” he stated confidently, adding, “The next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir will be from BJP.”

Development as a Key Election Theme

Raina emphasized that voters are motivated by a desire for development. “People are casting their vote for development,” he said, highlighting the BJP’s focus on improving infrastructure and fostering growth in the region. This focus has been central to the party’s campaign, appealing to citizens eager for positive change.

MUST READ: How Did Ravinder Raina Rise To Become BJP’s Main Man In J&K Elections?

Nowshera Constituency: A Historical Overview

The Nowshera constituency holds significant importance, being one of 11 assembly segments in Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts participating in this election phase. In addition to Nowshera, 15 seats in the central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Budgam are also up for grabs. With 239 candidates contesting across these constituencies, the competition is intense.

Ravinder Raina previously won the Nowshera seat in the 2014 assembly elections, defeating Surinder Choudhary of the PDP by over 9,500 votes. This victory was notable, as Nowshera had traditionally been a Congress stronghold, with the party winning for eight consecutive terms from 1962 to 2002 before losing to the National Conference in 2008.

High Voter Turnout

On election day, polling stations across Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts saw long lines of eager voters. The enthusiastic turnout reflects a strong engagement with the electoral process, indicating that citizens are keen to make their voices heard. This active participation bodes well for the democratic process and shows a heightened interest in the region’s future governance.

As the election unfolds, all eyes are on the Nowshera constituency and the BJP’s bid to maintain its presence in Jammu and Kashmir. Ravinder Raina’s confident outlook, coupled with the significant voter turnout, suggests that this election could be crucial in shaping the political landscape of the region for years to come. With a clear focus on development and governance, the results may set the course for Jammu and Kashmir’s future.

ALSO READ: J&K Assembly Elections Phase 2: Key Constituencies, Candidates, Demographics And All You Need To Know

