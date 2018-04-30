In the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet reshuffle, BJP and PDP inducted 7 new ministers in the cabinet. After deputy CM Nirma Singh stepped down ahead of the reshuffle, BJP's Kavinder Gupta replaced him. Nirmal Singh had supported the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti decision to move the Kathua rape and murder case to Crime Branch. The BJP leaders in the state had demanded CBI probe into the matter.

According to the reports, Nirmal Singh has close relations with PDP leaders and Mehbooba Mufti. BJP leader Kavinder Gupta, once a member of RSS, is likely to replace Nirmal Singh. He was elected as MLA for the first time in Assembly elections from Jammu’s Gandhinagar constituency. However, he had served as Jammu Mayor for 3 times between 2005 and 2010. From the BJP side, 5 ministers will take the oath, PDP will induct 2 new faces. The oath-taking ceremony will be held today in Jammu. Recently, the BJP faced a backlash over the state government stalling demand for a CBI probe in the Kathua rape and murder case.

According to reports, the 2 BJP ministers were forced to step down after alliance partner PDP puts its pressure on BJP that it’s hard to continue alliance if BJP leaders act like this. Gupta’s name was finalised in a meeting chaired by BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The meeting was also attended by the saffron party general secretary and J&K in-charge Ram Madhav, MP and also state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, Nirmal Singh and Sat Sharma. Gupta left for Delhi on Sunday morning.

