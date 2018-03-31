Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged Prime Minister Narendra Mosi to hold talks with Pakistan amid escalating tension between the two countries. While speaking at an interactive event with Kashmiri Pandits, Mufti said that Kashmiri Pandits should return back to the state to know their roots.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with Pakistan amid growing tension between the two neighbouring countries. Both India and Pakistan have been engaged in a scuffle at the LOC and casualties are increasing every passing day and so are the numbers of ceasefire violations. Mufti who has earlier too called for a solution and not war, once again suggested PM Modi to extend a friendly hand to Pakistan just like former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee did during his tenure.

Militant attacks along with ceasefire violation have significantly increased in the past few months with India suffering on a regular basis. Mufti argued that both the countries were not in a condition to fight and that a war will result in nothing but war. “Neither are we nor is Pakistan in a condition of fighting a war, both countries know now that if there will be a war, nothing will be spared. Both the nations will just lose everything,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mehbooba Mufti while speaking at an interactive session with Kashmiri Pandits in New Delhi, said that it was time to forget the past and move on to a new and better tomorrow. She assured the Kashmiri Pandits that her government will take all possible arrangements for their return while terming the past incidents as unfortunate. “Kashmiri Pandits should visit Kashmir, their younger generations should see where their roots belong to. We will make all arrangements. Whatever has happened in the past is unfortunate but now we will have to move forward,” she said.

However, her words didn’t go down well with the audience and there were loud noises of protest and anti-slogans in the conference room. In a video posted by ANI, a member from the audience can be seen standing up and shouting at Mufti while questioning her on the relief for Kashmiri Pandits.

The situation in Kashmir continues to remain tense with terrorists attacking the security forces. On Saturday morning a security officer working with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was severally injured after being shot at by unidentified militants in Anantnag District. Mufti’s Peoples’ Democratic Alliance has despite the escalated number of security breaches maintained that a dialogue between two countries id the only realistic solution.

