An all-party meet by the PDP-BJP led coalition government and the opposition recommended that Centre must consider the prospect of a unilateral ceasefire from the mid of May till the end of Eid and Amarnath Yatra in August. The following recommendation came in after a four-hour-long meet headed by J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti along with other leaders has recommended the Centre to consider unilateral ceasefire in the wake of Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra

In an all-party meet held by the PDP-BJP government, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti along with other leaders has recommended the Centre to consider unilateral ceasefire in the wake of Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra. In the recommendation, CM Mufti has asked the Central government to consider unilateral truce from mid-May as the Ramzan will start from May 15. The government has asked that the prospect be considered till the end of Eid and Amarnath Yatra in August.

Addressing media over the meet, CM Mufti said that everyone present in the meeting agreed with the unilateral ceasefire and further decided to appeal Centre to consider their recommendation. Mehbooba Mufti said, “Everyone agreed that we must appeal Centre that govt must think about a unilateral ceasefire like Vajpayee ji did in 2000. Encounters, crackdowns are causing trouble to common man. Efforts must be made to maintain environment so that both Eid and Amarnath Yatra is peaceful.”

As per reports, the following recommendations came in after a four-hour-long meet. Talking to media about the party meet, she said, “Everyone agreed that if agenda of an alliance between BJP & PDP is followed, the situation in J&K can be changed. Everyone also agreed that we meet PM Modi and express our concerns over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir discuss how do we reach out to people of J&K.”

Mufti added that by considering this recommendation of a unilateral ceasefire, the Centre will be providing relief to the people who face difficulties on daily basis due to encounters and ceasefire violations. Later, deputy chief minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that ceasefire does not happen from one side only and added that the guns must fall silent from both sides.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App