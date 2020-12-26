After the conclusion of the much speculated District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which also happens to be the first election post the abrogation of Article 370 it seems the political race in the valley has reached a new height.

After the conclusion of the much speculated District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which also happens to be the first elections post the abrogation of Article 370 it seems the political race in the valley has reached a new height. People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) post massive electoral victory said that the Alliance is much stronger today than when it was first formed.

In the recently concluded first ever polls, BJP won 75, NC bagged 67 seats Independent registered victory on 50 seats, PDP won 27 seats, Congress got 26 seats, JKAP bagged 12 seats, JKPC won 8 seats, JKPM won 3 seats, CPI(M) gained 5 seats while JKNPP and PDF won 2 seats each and BSP bagged 1 seat. Meanwhile, Altaf Bukhari led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has claimed that 3 candidates who won the district development council polls have joined hands with Apni Party.

Former CM Farooq Abdullah, Chief of the National Conference and PAGD member said after the Alliance met in Srinagar to discuss the results of the DDC elections. The leaders also condemned the detention of political leaders in the union territory, saying that there was no need for the detention when the elections were conducted so peacefully. In the first-ever District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, 38 persons from the Gujjar community have been elected.

Also Read: Taliban top brass based in Pakistan: Mullah Baradar, Chief Taliban negotiator

Also Read: Amit Shah In Bengal: Home Minister visits Vishwa Bharti University; holds roadshow in Bolpur

The eighth and last phase of DDC elections in J&K recorded a voter percentage of 26.07 percent across constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir in the first four hours of polling. But many believe the valley is still far away from democracy.