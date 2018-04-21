Jammu and Kashmir government has stopped the salaries of those state government employees, who don't have toilets constructed at their houses. Around 6oo government employees in the district of Kishtwar don't have toilets.

The emptying of bowels in the open is what is called open defecation and, many rural areas in India is not free from this problem. Making the country free from open defecation is not only about building toilets but to bring behavioural changes among people of the society. And according to latest reports, a strict initiative has been taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government. It has stopped giving out salaries to those employees who don’t have a toilet in their houses.

A government official revealed that the salaries of around 6oo government employees in the district of Kishtwar were stopped for not constructing toilets at their houses, an official said today. The order was passed by the district development commissioner of Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana after receiving a report from the assistant commissioner development, Anil Kumar Chandail that 616 state employees don’t have toilets in their houses.

Talking about the matter, the official said, “It is shameful and depicts the government in a bad picture…being a government employee, our behaviour and way of living should serve as an example in the society for others to follow.” While under the ruling government’s Swachh Bharat Mission, the state has covered 71.95% construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs), verification and geo-tagging of units, Kishtwar has achieved 57.23% success to make the district free from open defecation.

Meanwhile, the state has achieved to make Pulwama district 98.64% defecation free, Anantnag by 98.43%, Kupwara by 91.92% and Rajouri by 84.53% and Kulgam by 72.95. While the official further said that 68.26%, 67.59 %, 67.44% and 45.69 has been achieved in Doda, Baramulla, Bandipora and in Kathua respectively.

