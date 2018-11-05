J&K BJP leader’s killing: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday, November 5, said the assailants who killed BJP secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar have been identified and their identity will soon be disclosed to the public. Meanwhile, Kishtwar remains volatile following the murder.

J&K BJP leader’s killing: Amid massive protests over the killing of Parihar brothers, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Sataya Pal Singh on Monday, November 5, said those behind the murder were reportedly terrorists and have been identified, he added that the assailants will soon be disclosed before the public. Talking to media persons, Malik also stated that these killings were a result of militants’ frustration which identified after the four-phase urban local bodies polls, in which the BJP garnered victory by winning 100 wards in Indian-administrated Kashmir and 212 in Jammu.

BJP secretary Anil Parihar, 52, and his brother Ajeet Parihar 55 were gunned down by suspected militants in Kishtwar town’s Tapal Mohalla earlier this week. Following an indefinite curfew in various parts of communally sensitive Kishttwar and Doda districts in Jammu, authorities suspended Internet in the curfew-bound areas.

A spiral of violence was witnessed in Kashmir following the four-phase local urban bodies polls on October 16, which boycotted by regional parties and separatists, with only 4% turnout in the Valley.

According to a report by The Hindu over 78 militants, 90% of them locally recruited, have been killed in the past 12 weeks, militant attacks and search operation have injured more than 100 civilians.

Meanwhile, it now is gearing up for panchayat polls starting from November 17. The previous panchayat polls were held in April-May 2011 when the voter turnout was as high as 80%.

Media reports have said that over 700 nominations have been filed for 250 panchayat seats in Kashmir, while 1,000 nominations have been received from 288 Jammu seats.

The November 17, that is the first phase of panchayat polls will mainly centre in North Kashmir, such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Budgam, among others.

