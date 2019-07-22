Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday made a controversial statement by asking the terrorists to kill the corrupt and those who looted the country and their state, instead of killing the innocent people, including the security forces personnel.

Governor Satya Pal Malik made this statement while he was speaking to a public gathering in Kargil to inaugurate the Kargil Ladakh tourism festival 2019 at Khree Sultan Choo Stadium.

The J&K Governor further added that guns have never been the solution to problems and nobody can bend the government by using it. Our estimates are that at present there are 250 terrorists including 125 foreign terrorists. During encounters, the foreign terrorist takes two days to die and the local two hours. LTTE was once the most powerful terrorist organization in the world. Where is it today? said, Governor Malik.

J&K Guv SP Malik:Yeh ladke jo bandook liye fizool mein apne logon ko maar rahe hain,PSOs,SDOs ko marte hain.Kyun maar rahe ho inko?Unhe maaro jinhone tumhara mulk loota hai,jinhone Kashmir ki saari daulat looti hai.Inmein se bhi koi maara hai abhi?Bandook se kuch haasil nahi hoga pic.twitter.com/UaE0rtTlSR — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Attacking on politicians of Kashmir, Governor said they have always had two different stands, one in Delhi and another in Kashmir.

Malik during his speech said that terrorists do not have the power to destroy the authority of the Indian government. Earlier this month, Malik had claimed the situation in Kashmir had improved ever since he took over as the Governor of the state. He even expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the ground situation in Kashmir, saying that the people are now talking of peace.

