Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu has resigned, public broadcaster All India Radio said on Wednesday. The Centre on Thursday approved the appointment of former Union Minister Manoj Sinha as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in place of Girish Chandra Murmu, who submitted his resignation on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Sinha to the post after accepting the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu, the incumbent Lt Governor of the union territory. Sinha’s appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes charge of his office, according to a release by the Press Secretary to the President, Ajay Kumar Singh.

Sinha, an IAS officer has previously served as secretary in the ministries of finance and home He was Minister of State for Railways. Murmu was in October 2019 appointed as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a union territory last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi met Murmu at the Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues pertaining to the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory.

