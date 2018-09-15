The election commision on Saturday, September 14 announced the date of urban local body polls, which will be held in 4 phrases. The chief electoral officer Shaleen Kabra said it will start from October 8 and end on October 16. Counting will be done on October 20.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday, September 14, released the dates for urban local body polls in the state, which will be held in 4 phrases from October 8 to 16, as reported by the NDTV. In a press conference held in Srinagar, State Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said polls will be conducted on October 8, 10, 13 and 16 and the votes will be counted on October 20. The CEO said that 17 lakh voters are so far registered for the polls.

Media reports say that for the 1st time electronic voting machines or EVMs will be used in the insurgency-hit state for the civic body polls and migrants will be allowed to cast their vote through postal ballot. However, earlier the ex-chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP head Mehbooba Mufti had said that her party will boycott the urban local body polls and the panchayat elections.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed in encounter, trains and internet services suspended

Municipal Elections shall be held in 4 phases. Date of polling would be Oct 08, Oct 10, Oct 13 & Oct 16. Counting shall take place on Oct 20 after all the phases are over. Poll hours will be from 7am to 2pm: Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/wqUYbIOo1K — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

Mufti in a press conference had said that her party will boycott polls unless the ruling party takes steps to safeguard Article 35, which grants special status, rights to the permanent residents of the J&K.

She had said that her party will go to any extent to protect Article 25 A as the people of J&K have sacrificed a lot and no one can scrap the validity of it. Earlier the National Conference headed by Farooq Abdullah had said that it boycott municipal as well as 2019 general elections over Article 35A row. ALSO READ: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dares BJP president Amit Shah to contest from Hyderabad seat

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi launches Swachhata Hi Seva Movement, Amitabh Bachchan, Ratan Tata join him

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More