In what can be termed as an insult to the National Anthem, many people did not stand up when it was being played at the police training centre at Talwara in Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The state chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was also present at the event as the chief guest along with DGP SP Vaid. The incident took place during the passing out parade on January 14, when the police and civil administration along with J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, DGP SP Vaid stood up to pay homage to the nation and respecting the national anthem, several people who were also present to witness the passing out parade, did not stand up and were seen busy in clicking photographs and selfies.

According to the Prevention of insults National Honour Act 1971, any kind of disrespect or insult to the national and nation is punishable under. However, even after knowing this fact, no action of any sort has been taken against those who disrespected to the National Anthem in Talwara. However, it wasn’t the first time when people disrespected the national anthem in the valley.

Earlier on January 8, another incident had surfaced when some boys in Bandipora were witnessed singing national Anthem of Pakistan during cricket match. Reacting to the incident, Er Rasheed, an Independent MLA from Langate in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district had said, “If it is offence, a case should be filed against chief minister Mehbooba mufti for seeking votes in the name of Pakistan.”

Er Rasheed further added that he do not think boys in Bandipora did any wrong. “It would have been wrong if they have disrespected Indian Anthem.”