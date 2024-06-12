J&K: New Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Doda

In Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, a fresh confrontation again has erupted between security forces and militants in the Gandoh area, as confirmed by J-K Police sources on Wednesday.

This incident comes in the midst of a heightened wave of violence gripping the region, marked by three significant attacks: the Reasi terror incident, the Kathua terror assault, and the Doda terror attack.

The sequence of violent events commenced on June 9, with terrorists targeting a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge. Tragically, this incident resulted in the loss of nine pilgrims’ lives and left 42 others wounded.

Subsequently, villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua reported hearing gunfire on Tuesday, followed by an attack on a security checkpoint in the Chattragala vicinity later the same night.

The encounter in Doda led to an intense exchange of gunfire between militants and security personnel, resulting in injuries to five soldiers and a sub-divisional special police officer (SDPO).

Further updates on the situation are awaited.