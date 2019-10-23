Dilbagh Singh says Pakistan Army, ISI pushing militants towards the Indian side through launching pads to ferment unrest in the valley. He said the militancy has reduced massively in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday lauded local media in Kashmir for encouraging the peace process. He said the militancy has reduced massively in the valley. He said now Pakistan army and ISI are involved in pushing in the maximum number of militants towards the Indian side through launching pads near Line of Control (LoC) to ferment unrest and attacks on security forces.

Addressing the media, Dilbagh Singh said 3 local militants associated with militant outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind were killed on Tuesday. Before that, in an operation in Anantnag, 3 militants were neutralized. However, he urged the local youth not to pick up guns. He said that the state administration will be successful in their efforts to curb terrorism only when the local youth of Kashmir do not take the path of militancy and choose the path of peace.

Talking about the recent attacks on fruit growers in Kashmir, Singh said the local militants are involved in these attacks. On October 17, militants killed an apple trader from Punjab and a labourer from Chhattisgarh. Before this, militants had killed a truck driver from Rajasthan and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district of South Kashmir.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh in Srinagar: Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind group (AGH) has been wiped out. https://t.co/lWvhkLweiz — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

The police chief said local militants are involved in the killing of innocent people and traders. He said they are also involved in fermenting unrest in the valley. They are creating fear and violence among people.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Kashmir has turned worse. Scores of protests have been witnessed in the valley. The state administration has snapped internet services, mobile networks. Schools, colleges, and universities have been shut since the bold decision taken by the Centre.

