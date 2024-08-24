Sunday, August 25, 2024

J&K Police Issue Warning On Terrorist Commander, Announce ₹3 Lakh Reward For Information

J&K Police Issue Warning On Terrorist Commander, Announce ₹3 Lakh Reward For Information

The Jammu and Kashmir police have issued a warning regarding a Pakistani-based terrorist commander known by multiple aliases—Sumama, Illyas, and Babar. This individual is identified as a commander of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to the police, this commander is actively involved in radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting potential youth in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through various social media platforms, including encrypted messaging applications.

The police have announced a reward of 3 lakh rupees for any information leading to the apprehension of this terrorist commander.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ: Hyderabad’s N-Convention Centre Faces Demolition Over Buffer Zone Violations

addBlock

Recent Post

Porn Video Airs On Connaught Place Ad Screen; NDMC Investigates Hack

Porn Video Airs On Connaught Place Ad Screen; NDMC Investigates Hack

NASA Announces Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth In February

NASA Announces Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth In February

Trump’s Latest Rally Controversy: Foo Fighters Song Sparks New Feud After Celine Dion Row

Trump’s Latest Rally Controversy: Foo Fighters Song Sparks New Feud After Celine Dion Row

Medical Examination For Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Conducted At Adiala Jail

Medical Examination For Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Conducted At Adiala Jail

Karachi’s Water Supply Crisis Triggers Massive Roadblock Protest

Karachi’s Water Supply Crisis Triggers Massive Roadblock Protest

Ukraine Commemorates 33rd Independence Day As War With Russia Hits 30-Month Mark

Ukraine Commemorates 33rd Independence Day As War With Russia Hits 30-Month Mark

Novel Treatment For Rectal Cancer: Avoiding Surgery And Lower Recurrence Rates Highlighted In Latest Study

Novel Treatment For Rectal Cancer: Avoiding Surgery And Lower Recurrence Rates Highlighted In Latest Study

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox