J&K Police Issue Warning On Terrorist Commander, Announce ₹3 Lakh Reward For Information

The Jammu and Kashmir police have issued a warning regarding a Pakistani-based terrorist commander known by multiple aliases—Sumama, Illyas, and Babar. This individual is identified as a commander of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to the police, this commander is actively involved in radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting potential youth in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through various social media platforms, including encrypted messaging applications.

The police have announced a reward of 3 lakh rupees for any information leading to the apprehension of this terrorist commander.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ: Hyderabad’s N-Convention Centre Faces Demolition Over Buffer Zone Violations