J&K Police Release Sketches Of Four Terrorists Following Doda Attacks, Offer ₹20 Lakh Reward

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made public the sketches of four terrorists involved in a series of attacks in Doda district. This move follows two consecutive days of violence where terrorists targeted security forces, resulting in injuries to several personnel.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on a joint checkpost operated by the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and local police in the Chattergalla area of Bhaderwah. The following day, a search party in the Gandoh area came under attack, leading to injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

The police spokesperson indicated that these terrorists are believed to be hiding in the upper regions of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh, engaging in various terror activities. “We have released sketches of these individuals and are offering a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for information on each of them,” the spokesperson stated.

@JmuKmrPolice District Doda RELEASES SKETCHES OF (04) TERRORISTS WHO ARE ROAMING IN UPPER REACHES OF BHADERWAH, THATHRI, GANDOH AND INVOLVED IN TERROR RELATED ACTIVITIES. J&K POLICE ANNOUNCES A CASH REWARD OF Rs 5 LACS FOR providing the INFORMATION OF EACH TERRORIST pic.twitter.com/p0JyqbcQr2 — DISTRICT POLICE DODA (@dpododa) June 12, 2024

In a separate incident on Tuesday night, police released a sketch of a terrorist responsible for an attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district. A reward of ₹20 lakh has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

This bus, which was transporting pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, was ambushed while travelling from Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The attack caused the bus to veer off the road and plunge into a deep gorge, resulting in nine fatalities and injuries to 41 others.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have appealed to the public for assistance in locating these terrorists, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. Authorities remain vigilant and are intensifying their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the region, especially in light of these recent violent incidents.