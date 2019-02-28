Schools near International Border, LoC in J&K remain shut as Pakistan Army indulges in heavy shelling: The decision has been taken in order to avoid loss of civilian life amid heightened tension between Pakistan and India after Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed killed more than 40 CRPF jawans in a suicide car bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

Schools near International Border, LoC in J&K remain shut as Pakistan Army indulges in heavy shelling: All government and private schools, that are situated within five kilometres of the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, will remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to heavy shelling from the Pakistan side, District Development Commissioner of Samba said. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner of Jammu has ordered to shut all the government and non-government schools up-to 10+2 will also remain closed.

This decision has been taken in order to avoid loss of civilian life amid heightened tension between Pakistan and India after Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed killed more than 40 CRPF jawans in a suicide car bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

Keeping in view the current situation, the Director of School Education has also postponed the examinations of class 8 and class 9 which was scheduled to be held on February 28. The date of the other exams will be notified later.

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools near International Border, LOC to remain shut Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/hmF8oVw5HF pic.twitter.com/GpQOsJiCx4 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 27, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a meeting, Malik expressed his concern over the cross-border firing and took steps to prevent loss of life in Jammu and Kashmir. Post-Pulwama attack India has retaliated against terrorism and destroyed the launchpads of JeM.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More