J&K Security Forces Killed 3 Jaish-Linked Pak Terrorists

Doda, Jammu and Kashmir – In a significant anti-terror operation, three terrorists were killed in a prolonged gunbattle with security forces in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The joint operation, carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), also led to the recovery of a large cache of warlike stores, including automatic assault rifles.

The encounter began around 9:50 am in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area, following a cordon-and-search operation. According to reports, the terrorists were affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist group. The operation resulted in the injury of a police personnel, highlighting the high-risk nature of the confrontation, which lasted over six hours.

This gunbattle is part of a series of intensified anti-terror operations in the region. On June 11, six security personnel were injured in a terrorist attack at a joint check post in Chattargalla. The following day, another police personnel was hurt in a gunfight with terrorists at Kota Top in Gandoh. In response to these attacks, security forces had stepped up their efforts, including announcing a cash reward of ₹5 lakh each for information on four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated into the district.

During the operation in Bajaad village, security forces faced heavy fire from the terrorists. One terrorist was killed in retaliatory fire after he emerged and opened fire on the search parties. As the day progressed, two more terrorists were eliminated amid heavy gunfire and explosions that shook the village. Preliminary investigations suggest that the terrorists, believed to be members of JeM, had recently infiltrated from across the border and are likely of Pakistani origin.

An Army helicopter provided aerial surveillance throughout the encounter, which concluded around 4 pm. However, a thorough search operation is still underway to ensure no other terrorists are hiding in the area.

The successful operation underscores the relentless efforts of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region amid ongoing threats from cross-border terrorism.