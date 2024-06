In the latest development in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, a paramilitary soldier was killed amid a confrontation. However, the terrorists have been neutralized. The incident occurred following a late-night attack on the village. Simultaneously, two separate encounters that commenced overnight in Jammu have extended into the morning hours. Among these engagements was one in Doda, where initial gunfire resulted in injuries to five soldiers and a special police officer (SPO).

